Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $17.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $39,230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 85,109.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.