Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $54.52

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.52, but opened at $50.00. Weibo shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 19,594 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

