Wedbush Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $69.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.24.

NYSE:EAT opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $2,566,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

