Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $48.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26.

