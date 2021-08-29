Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $41.44 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 4.62% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,637,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.