Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $41.44 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 4.62% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,637,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

