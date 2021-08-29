Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 134,577 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 134,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95.

