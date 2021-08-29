WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

