WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Novanta by 9.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Novanta by 11.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $151.05 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

