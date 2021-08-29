WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

