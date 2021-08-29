Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $412.10

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $412.10 and last traded at $411.46, with a volume of 1596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Get Waters alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.