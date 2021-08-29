Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waters were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $407.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $412.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

