Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.
About Waterco
