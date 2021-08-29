Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.53

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.53 and last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 21048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

