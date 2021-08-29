Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.53

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.53 and last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 21048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.
In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
