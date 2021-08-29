W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.