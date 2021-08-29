Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of IAE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.