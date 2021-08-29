Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.64 ($76.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, reaching €58.30 ($68.59). The stock had a trading volume of 741,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.