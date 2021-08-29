VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $185.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.85.

NYSE:VMW opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

