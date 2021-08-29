Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA:VIV opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.05. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

