Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

