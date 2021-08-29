VIG Trading 9% Higher This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. VIG has a total market cap of $999,858.65 and $2,101.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,053,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.