Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

