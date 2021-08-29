Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VIDE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22. Video Display has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Video Display had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

