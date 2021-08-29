Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,832 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $219,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 15.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.