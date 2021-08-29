Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $44.16 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.65 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

