Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $663.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

