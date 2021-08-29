Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,064 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $40,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.