Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 427,084 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $42,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

