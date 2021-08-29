Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.