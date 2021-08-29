Verso (NYSE:VRS) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verso by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

