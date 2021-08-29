Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.64

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.64 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.31 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.32 ($0.34), with a volume of 340,267 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of £109.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

