Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $450.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

