Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $118.22. 297,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $118.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

