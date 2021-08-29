Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $108.94. 357,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $109.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

