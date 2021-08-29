Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $69,958,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,826. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

