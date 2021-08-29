Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 75.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 240,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 170.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 576,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 362,962 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 10,415,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

