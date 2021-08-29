Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ventas stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 1,267,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

