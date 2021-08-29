Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Critical Comparison

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventas and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.80 billion 5.54 $439.15 million $3.32 16.65 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.05 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.19

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 9 6 0 2.40 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Ventas beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

