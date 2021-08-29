Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $68,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock remained flat at $$55.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.