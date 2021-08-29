Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01.

