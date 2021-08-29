Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Increased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. 3,522,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

