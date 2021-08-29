Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.96. 471,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.