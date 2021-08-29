Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 680,702 shares.The stock last traded at $81.57 and had previously closed at $81.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 468,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 440,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

