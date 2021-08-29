US Bancorp DE Sells 1,887 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,016,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $113,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

