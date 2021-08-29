US Bancorp DE Has $59.96 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $59,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 697,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,749. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

