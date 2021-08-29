US Bancorp DE Has $126.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $126,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 398,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.