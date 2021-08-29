US Bancorp DE Acquires 966,358 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,005.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966,358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of The Trade Desk worth $82,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

