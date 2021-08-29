Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

UBA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,572. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $769.79 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

