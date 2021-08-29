UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 237,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,045. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
