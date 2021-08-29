UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 237,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,045. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.