Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.