Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

